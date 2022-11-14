NCP's Jitendra Awhad says resigning as MLA after two false cases against him

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad announced that he was resigning as a legislator after Police registered two case against him in a span of 72 hours.

By tweeting that I am deciding to resign from my MLA NCP Congress Jitendra Awhad. He has alleged that the police filed two false cases against him also, Awhad has said that he will resign because he cannot see the killing of democracy with his naked eyes.

Police registered 2 false cases against me in 72 hours. I will fight against police brutality. I am deciding to resign from the post of MLA. We can't witness the murder of democracy.", he tweeted.

The case was registered at the Mumbra Police Station on the complaint of BJP Mahila Morcha vice president Rida Asgar Rashid who alleged that she was assaulted by Awhad. The incident took place after a new bridge in Mumbra was inaugurated by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in the presence of the NCP leader. In her complaint, the woman has argued that Awhad has done a reprehensible act by touching her hands without her permission.

The women immediately informed the police, the police has asked the women to file a complaint. According to this, the women has filed a molestation complaint against Jitendra Awhad.