Neeraj Pandey's film 'Operation Romeo' to release on April 22

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey is all set to come up with a new film titled 'Operation Romeo'.

As per a statement, 'Operation Romeo' highlights the issue of people bullying young couples. It stars Sidhant Gupta, Vedika Pinto, Sharad Kelkar, Bhumika Chawla, and Kishor Kadam.

The upcoming project will be out on April 22 under Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia's Friday Filmworks and Reliance Entertainment.

Shashant Shah has helmed 'Operation Romeo'.

( With inputs from ANI )

