Neetu Kapoor buys luxury apartment in BKC for ₹17.40 crore

Actress Neetu Kapoor has purchased an apartment on the seventh floor in Sunteck Realty’s 19-storey ultra-luxury project Signia Isle located opposite Sofitel hotel in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) for ₹17.40 crore. The transaction was registered between Kapoor and the seller Kewal Krishan Nohria on May 10 where the actress paid a stamp duty of ₹1.04 crore, according to registration documents accessed and shared by IndexTap.com

The 3,387 square feet apartment comes with three car parking areas.Kapoor’s purchase comes on the heels of her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt’s purchase. On April 10, Bhatt purchased a 2,497 square feet apartment on the sixth floor of Aerial View Co-operative Housing Society on Nargis Dutt Road, Pali Hill, for ₹37.80 crore. Bhatt purchased the apartment in the name of her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions Pvt Ltd.