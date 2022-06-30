Negotiations with BJP have started, we will form government: Deepak Kesarkar

Eknath Shinde camp's spokesman Deepak Kesarkar on Thursday said that "Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will decide the oath-taking date. It is the prerogative of the Governor to give him that date. Our negotiations have already started and we will form a government."

After the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray from the CM post, one of the rebel MLA from the Eknath camp told a news portal that, party/celebratory dinner was held late at night. Cake was ordered from a nearby popular shop in Panjim. The rebel MLA also said that "the celebration was not because Uddhav Thackeray resigned but because late Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideals had won over the MVA government"



Amid the Maharashtra Political crisis, CM Uddhav Thackeray has resigned from his post. He announced this major development during his live on Facebook. Resigning from the post, Uddhav Thackeray said "I don't want to play the majority game. Which was raised by Shiv Sena chief and Shiv Sainiks. Let the son of that Shiv Sena chief get what he deserves by being demoted from the post of Chief Minister. No one should be deprived of this happiness. I had no intention of leaving the post of Chief Minister. I don't want to cling to a chair."