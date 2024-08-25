Nepal Bus Accident: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Announces Rs 5 Lakh Financial Aid to Families of Deceased from Jalgaon

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in a recent accident in Nepal. The announcement was made during his address at the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Jalgaon on Sunday.

Eknath Shinde stated that the state government is actively assisting the victims of the tragic road accident in Nepal that resulted in the deaths of 27 Indian nationals.

On Saturday, the Indian Air Force's C-130 J aircraft arrived at Jalgaon Airport in Maharashtra, delivering the mortal remains of 25 Indian pilgrims who died in a road accident in Nepal. The accident occurred when an India-registered bus veered off the road into a river basin in the Chitwan district, resulting in a total of 27 fatalities. The military aircraft had previously flown into Bharatpur city in Chitwan, close to the crash site. According to Indradev Yadav, Chief District Officer of Chitwan, two of the deceased were transported to their hometown of Gorakhpur by road.

