New expressway is set to open, Bengaluru to be closer to Mumbai and Pune

The country's business capital is all set for another superfast road corridor through Pune. Pune-Bengaluru Expressway project is getting made at an estimated cost of Rs 50,000 crore and covering 12 district is underway.

The 95km - Distance by which road travel between Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru to be reduced, 12 districts to be covered: Pune, Satara, Sangli, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Gadag, Koppal, Vijayanagara (Ballari), Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru and Bengaluru Rural.

According to a report of TOI, at Kanjale on proposed Pune Ring Road being built by MSRDC. Ring road starts from Kurse on Mumbai-Pune Expressway towards Pune and will run parallel to existing highway towards Karjat, from where the Pune-Bangalore Expressway construction will be started by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

Final proposal to build expressway will be submitted to NHAI in Delhi in December MSRDC will be hired to complete land acquisition given the record acquisition done by it for the 701km Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Corridor within nine months, TOI reported.