New Maharashtra CM Oath-Taking Ceremony: Preparations Begin at Mumbai's Azad Maidan; PM Modi to Attend

Preparations are in full swing at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has confirmed that the ceremony will take place on December 5, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders expected to attend. While the BJP has not officially disclosed the name of the Chief Minister, sources within the party suggest that Devendra Fadnavis has been finalized for the top post. A senior BJP leader hinted at the decision, further fueling speculation across political circles.

VIDEO | Preparations underway at Mumbai's Azad Maidan for the CM's oath-taking ceremony.



The BJP has already announced that the new chief minister will take oath on December 5 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders. Though… pic.twitter.com/DUIO3AlgoU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 3, 2024

Azad Maidan is being readied to host thousands of attendees, including political dignitaries, party workers, and the general public. Security arrangements are being tightened, and massive logistical efforts are underway to ensure the smooth execution of the event. The upcoming oath-taking ceremony is expected to be a grand affair, signifying the BJP’s return to power in Maharashtra. The suspense over Maharashtra’s new chief minister will end on December 4, when the BJP legislature party elects its new leader. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani are the central observers for the meeting. Devendra Fadnavis, a two-time former chief minister, is seen as the frontrunner. The meeting will be held Wednesday morning in Vidhan Bhawan.In the November 20 state assembly polls, the Mahayuti won 230 of the 288 seats, with the BJP leading with 132 seats.