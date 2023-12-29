Newlywed Woman Falls to Death from Machi Prabalgad Fort While Taking Selfie

Lonavala: In a tragic accident on December 28th, 24-year-old newlywed Shubhangi Vinayak Patel (Dattawadi, Pune) plunged to her death from the Machi Prablagad fort in Maharashtra. She lost her balance while taking a selfie and fell from a height of 1500-2000 ft, according to the locals.

Shubhangi and her husband, Vinayak Patel, were on their honeymoon in Lonavala. On the afternoon of December 28th, they set out for a trek on Machi Prablagad. While taking a selfie, Shubhangi slipped and fell from the steep cliffside. The incident unfolded before Vinayak's eyes.

Upon receiving information, a police team led by Senior Police Sub-Inspector Anil Patil from Taluka Police Station along with constables Gopinath Pathare and Amar Bhalsing rushed to the site. Additional personnel, including API Sachin Powar, API Archana Kudle, and PSI Harshal Rajput and Sonkamble assisted with the rescue efforts alongside local citizens and nature conservation volunteers. The fire brigade also came to the rescue. After a challenging operation, Shubhangi was found and transported to a hospital. However, doctors declared her dead around 8:00 PM.