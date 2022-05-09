NIA raids locations linked to Dawood Ibrahim in Mumbai

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted raids at over a dozen locations linked to close associates of Pakistan-based gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some hawala operators in Mumbai. According to reports, raids are being conducted in Nagpada, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar, and other places.

“Several hawala operators and drug peddlers were associated with Ibrahim and the NIA had registered (a case) in this regard in February. Raids began today,” a statement from the federal agency was cited by ANI. He was designated as a global terrorist in 2003 by India and the United States, with a reward of US$25 million on his head for his believed role in the 1993 Bombay bombings. In 2011, he was named number three on "The World's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives" by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and Forbes, though he has since been dropped from both lists. Recently, the Pakistani government in order to avoid FATF sanctions, listed Dawood and 87 others in the sanction list. Ibrahim is wanted on the charges of murder, extortion, targeted killing, drug trafficking, terrorism, and various other cases.

