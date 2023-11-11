Nigerian man held with cocaine worth Rs 3 lakh in Palghar

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, authorities have apprehended a 39-year-old Nigerian individual after seizing cocaine valued at Rs 3 lakh from him, as per an official statement on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted Nigerian man Yao Amed Raymond at Hanuman Nagar in Nalasopara, on the outskirts of Mumbai, on Thursday night.

Upon inspection, it was discovered that he was in possession of 30 grams of cocaine, with an estimated value of around Rs 3 lakh, as mentioned by Senior Inspector Pramod Badakh from the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar Police's Crime Unit III in Virar. Cocaine is a potent drug that individuals may illicitly consume for recreational purposes and can lead to addiction.

The Nalasopara police have registered a case against Raymond under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.