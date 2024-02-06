Nilesh Ghaywal, a Gangster Out on Bail, Records Reel at Mantralaya; Opposition Fires at Govt

Recently, a picture of a goon wishing MP Shrikant Shinde on his birthday went viral. Now, the opposition has tweeted a picture of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with a gangster who is out on bail in Mantralaya. Additopnally, the gangster made an Instagram reel in Mantralaya. The opposition has cornered the government over it.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said "the Grand Alliance government is protecting the goons of the state and these goons are roaming around with the grace of the government. Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, who is out on bail, meets Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He roams freely in the ministry. Makes reels in the ministry. The common man, however, stands in line. Is this what we call acche din?" Vijay Wadettiwar hit out at the government over the issue of goons getting royal patronage.

Also, every day a new goon is visiting the government and the ministers in the government, the children of some ministers, do not feel anything about it. In other words, the government is protecting goons and it is clear that goonda raj is going on under this government. Goons roam freely in the ministry and the general public is standing in queues outside", Wadettiwar said the government was not ashamed of it.

"Meanwhile, the present government is a government-made goonda raj. On the one hand, ordinary poor people have to stand for hours on the threshold of the ministry. You have to wait months. The goons are shooting reels directly in the premises of the ministry. The NCP-Sharad Pawar faction also took a dig at the government, saying it was yet another example of the government standing firmly with goons and thugs.

Sanjay Rauts slams Shinde

"A big state like Maharashtra has become the biggest hub of hooliganism. The chief ministers who have been appointed illegally are feeding the goons. The MLAs are firing at the police station. Did Modi say anything?", Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut targeted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Raut said, "The chief ministers of the state are meeting gangster gangs at Varsha Bungalow, Mantralaya. These gangster gangs, who are out on bail in cases of murder, dacoity, and rape at their official residences, are meeting the chief minister of the state and discussing." Raut questioned whether the chief minister would use this gang of thugs to maintain law and order or to topple the opposition in tomorrow's elections.