Nirmala Sitharaman Accuses Congress-Led MVA Govt of Stalling Key Infrastructure Projects in Maharashtra

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday blamed the previous Congress-led government of stalling key infrastructure projects in Maharashtra, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train and the Mumbai Metro car shed in Aarey Colony. She further alleged that the former Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, comprising Congress, the undivided Nationalist Congress Party, and the undivided Shiv Sena, obstructed efforts by the Union government to address issues affecting Mumbai's suburban railway network.

Sitharaman made these remarks during a meeting of the state BJP legislature party, where Devendra Fadnavis was elected as its leader ahead of the swearing-in of the new BJP-led government. She, along with Vijay Rupani, attended the meeting as a central observer.

"Had the Congress-led government not been in power in Maharashtra during the MVA period, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train would have already commenced," she said.

Sitharaman also raised concerns about the delay in the construction of the Aarey car shed, a key component of the Mumbai Metro project. She noted that the MVA government had moved its location after environmental groups raised objections to its construction in the green Aarey Colony area.

Commenting on the results of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, Sitharaman described them as "unprecedented and unexpected," attributing the BJP's victory to voter dissatisfaction with the previous "Congress-led MVA government."