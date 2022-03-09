Nitesh Rane demands CDR of Rahul Kanal to be checked, here's how Sena leader responded

The state budget session is underway. Against this backdrop, the political climate in Maharashtra is very hot at present. Allegations have been leveled against the ruling party and the opposition as the Central Investigation Agency (CIA) has been behind the leaders of the Mahavikas Aghadi. Shiv Sena leaders in the state are currently on the radar of the Income Tax Department and after Yashwant Jadhav, now Rahul Kanal's house has been raided.

On the other hand, Nitesh Rane tweeted that,"Mobile tower locations n CDR of Kanal on the 8th n 13th night will also help solving the Disha n SSR cases!!

Partners in crime ?"

Also, Kanal has responded to Nitesh Rane's tweet,"Burnol moment !!! I challenge you openly let’s track my CDR would request the highest agency to track it not only 8th-13th but for the entire year and if there is nothing will you resign ? Always remember God is Great and with the truth always…Keep calling people n enjoy lol…"

Salian died on June 8, 2020 following which a few days later on June 14, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai.