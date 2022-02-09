Nitesh Rane granted bail in Santosh Parab attack case

The conditions laid down for bail are as follows

1) Released on bail of Rs 30,000.

2) No entry in Kankavali taluka till the charge sheet is filed.

3) To be present for inquiry when the investigating officer calls for investigation.

4) To give the address of the place where he will live outside Kankavali taluka.

5) Attend Oros Police Station every Monday from 10 am to 12 noon.