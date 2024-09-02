Nitesh Rane Reacts to FIRs Over Provocative Speech, Says "Yesterday's Statement Was a Reaction to an Action" (Watch Video)

Two FIRs were registered against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Monday for allegedly delivering provocative speeches during two separate events in Ahmednagar district. The speeches were made on Sunday in the Srirampur and Topkhana police jurisdictions, according to Ahmednagar police.

Mumbai | BJP MLA Nitesh Rane says, "Yesterday I was in Ahilyanagar and Srirampur. There we came out in support of Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj ji. There was nothing new in the statement given by him. I can show you statements of a minimum of 10 Muslim scholars who have already… pic.twitter.com/xv3KPUaQvm — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2024

Rane participated in the Sakal Hindu Samaj agitation in Ahmednagar, where he made provocative remarks that have drawn significant attention. Following the FIRs, Rane defended his statements, saying "Yesterday's statement was a reaction to an action."

"Yesterday I was in Ahilyanagar and Srirampur. There we came out in support of Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj ji. There was nothing new in the statement given by him. I can show you statements of a minimum of 10 Muslim scholars who have already mentioned the fact that Ramgiri Maharaj ji has said. Whoever is supporting Ramgiri Maharaj, those even putting it on their social media status, they are getting death threats," Rane told ANI.

Read Also | Nitesh Rane In Legal Trouble: Two FIRs Filed Against BJP MLA For Provocative Speech in Maharashtra

"In Pune last week, during a rally against Ramgiri Maharaj slogans of 'Sar Tan se juda' were given. They can say this but if we come out in support of the Hindu community in the same language, why are we questioned? Let the Constitution and police do their job. Why are people i the Hindu community threatened? Yesterday's statement was a reaction to an action...Yesterday, I gave a statement about me being a Hindu Gabbar Singh, it is on the basis that the Hindu community does not need to be scared," he added.

The controversy stems from remarks made by Ramgiri Maharaj during a religious event in Nashik district, where he allegedly made derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad. The video of his speech went viral on social media, leading to widespread outrage.

AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel has called for strong action against Ramgiri Maharaj, claiming his comments were part of a political conspiracy. Ramgiri Maharaj, however, defended his statements, stating that his remarks were intended to unite the Hindu community in response to atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Rane's comments and the subsequent FIRs have sparked a heated debate in Maharashtra.