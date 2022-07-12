Nitesh Rane takes dig over Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: After the formation of the new government of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on the same day, the leaders gave clear instructions to build the Mumbai Metro's car shed in Aarey. This shows signs of intensifying the conflict between Shiv Sena and BJP once again. On the other hand, a movement to save Aarey has also been started. These protesters were visited by Aditya Thackeray. However, it is claimed that children were used for this movement. Due to this, legal action has been ordered against Aditya Thackeray. BJP leader and MLA Nitesh Rane has blamed this.

The 'Save Aarey' agitation has been intensified against the state government's decision to set up a car shed in Aarey. Accordingly, environmentalists, organizations working for the environment and political parties staged protests at the picnic point in Are. Aditya Thackeray had also joined the agitation. The Sahyadri Right Forum complained that children were used in this agitation. Drishtiman Joshi, head of the legal department of the Sahyadri Right Forum, had approached the National Commission for Child Rights on Twitter. Taking note of this, Mumbai Police Commissioner has been directed to take action against Aditya Thackeray. In this regard, Nitesh Rane has targeted Aditya Thackeray by tweeting.

Nitesh Rane says in his tweet that the National Commission for the Rights of the Child can send a notice to a person who is a minor in this way, adding that this is not an injustice, adding that in this tweet, Such a toll has also been imposed. On the other hand, the National Commission for Child Rights has sent a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar directing immediate legal action against Aditya Thackeray and others. The matter should be investigated and a case should be registered. Relevant children should be brought before the Child Welfare Committee and their answers should also be recorded. The commission also directed that a report on all the proceedings be submitted within the next three days along with a copy of the FIR.

Meanwhile, Aditya Thackeray's problems are now expected to increase. Environmentalists have expressed displeasure over the commission's order. It is the duty of parents, teachers and all to increase the environmental knowledge of school children and make them aware of the environment. Is it a crime if children come forward to save the forest, try to be aware of the environment? This question has been asked by Stalin Dayanand, the project director of Vanashakti.