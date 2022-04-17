Nitin Raut: Load shedding in Maha likely to be suspended by next Tuesday

"The load shedding in the state will soon be suspended," state energy minister Nitin Raut said on Saturday. 'We have purchased 760 MW of electricity from Gujarat; We have also instructed to make full use of available coal without stockpiling. However, some load shedding has to be done. We are trying to find a way on this by April 19. Therefore, the load shedding in the state will be suspended by next Tuesday, 'said the Energy Minister.

It is claimed that the state will have additional power by 2025. However, he said that the report of the State Electricity Regulatory Commission did not contain such information. He said that the demand of the state has increased to 2700 MW due to the resumption of post-Covid life, heat wave and start up of industries at full capacity, adding that there is a gap of two and a half to three thousand MW between the maximum demand and power generation of the state.

Nitin Raut also alleged that the state has a big problem with coal and only the central government is responsible for it. 'We don't get loans from banks, railways are not made available. However, the central government is advising to import coal from abroad, 'he said. The central government's domestic planning for coal has failed. The coal mines are in the hands of the Center. We are trying our best to get coal. However, thermal projects are currently busy stockpiling coal for the rainy season. Therefore, all the states in the country want coal. This has led to confusion in coal management, he said.