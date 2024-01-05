NMMC surpasses previous year’s tax collection at the end of third quarter

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has surpassed its property tax collection from the previous year by an impressive Rs 67 crore, reaching a total of Rs 465.70 crore by the end of the third quarter of the current financial year. According to data shared by the Property Tax department, the civic body has achieved around 58% of the total budgeted tax collection for the year. The 2023-24 budget proposed a property tax collection target of Rs 800 crore.

The budget for 2023-24 proposed a property tax collection of Rs 800 crores. To meet this ambitious target, Mrs. Dhole conducted frequent meetings with officers and staff of the property tax department, preparing a comprehensive list of arrears in descending order. Special emphasis was placed on recovering long-pending arrears and those from the previous year's assessments. Efforts were also directed towards the newly assessed properties and the first phase of the LIDAR survey conducted in the industrial MIDC area, contributing to the acceleration of property tax collection. Consequently, the data indicates a substantial increase of Rs 67.05 crores in property tax collection by the end of December compared to the previous year. Among the wards, Nerul led in tax collection with Rs 90.01 crores, followed by Airoli wards contributing Rs 57.71 crores. This positive trend reflects the proactive measures taken by NMMC in enhancing revenue collection efficiency.

Wardwise tax collection

Belapur: Rs 46,43,48,415,

Nerul: Rs 90,01,67, 435,

Vashi: Rs 35,72,70,800,

Turbhe: Rs 78,39, 80,556,

Koparkhairane: Rs 80,70,23,835,

Ghansoli : Rs 49,81 ,82 ,90,

Airoli : Rs 57,71,73 ,975,

Digha Division: Rs 14,56,35,806,

Headquarters : Rs 12,32,18,219,



