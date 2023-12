No alternative to PM Modi in 2024, says Ajit Pawar

On Monday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated that currently, there is no alternative for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country. Pawar made these remarks in response to reporters' inquiries about opposition parties contemplating a challenge to PM Modi's leadership in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls scheduled for next year.

At present, there is no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country. Such decisions are made considering various factors and not just a couple of aspects, Pawar remarked. He also addressed the media, stating, You engage in a lot of propaganda.

But questions like who will protect the country's interests, in whose hands the country will be safer and stronger, and who raised the country's image at the international stage, these factors matter a lot, Pawar said. We have also seen results (of recent assembly polls) in three states Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. A guess work before the elections does not mean results will be the same, he said.

Asked about opposition parties taking out rallies in Pune district against the state government, Pawar said a Lok Sabha MP from the NCP had expressed his willingness to step down as member of the Lower House of Parliament. When we gave him a ticket in 2019, he was popular because he played the role of Sambhaji Maharaj (in a TV serial) and was a good orator, he said apparently referring to Amol Kolhe, the Lok Sabha member from Shirur constituency in Pune who supports the NCP camp led by Sharad Pawar.

I have decided on an alternative to him (in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls), and I can tell you now that my candidate will win the seat for sure, said Ajit Pawar, who along with eight other NCP leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-led state government in July this year.