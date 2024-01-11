No Dedicated Bus Lane On Mumbai's Coastal Road

Despite initial plans, BEST buses on the coastal road get no independent passage or separate route. However, all types of transport services can travel through the coastal road. The first phase of the coastal road from Worli to Marine Drive in the south direction will be opened for traffic on February 9. While the first phase will start, traffic on the first phase is likely to be closed during the weekend.

The eight-lane highway will instead rely on mixed traffic for all vehicles, including buses. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) initially proposed segregating one lane for buses to expedite public transport on the new route. However, concerns about reducing overall traffic capacity by two lanes led to the plan's withdrawal.

BMC officials maintain that buses can operate efficiently on the Coastal Road without dedicated lanes. The absence of traffic signals and planned high travel speeds are expected to facilitate smooth traffic flow for all vehicles.

The first phase, stretching from Worli to Marine Drive, will be operational from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The second phase, connecting Marine Drive to Nariman Point, is targeted for completion by the end of 2024.

The Coastal Road is a key infrastructure project aimed at alleviating Mumbai's notorious traffic congestion. It is also expected to boost tourism and economic activity in the city.

Durable Construction for Minimal Maintenance: Built with advanced technology and cement concrete, the Coastal Road is projected to require minimal major repairs for at least 30 years. This durability is expected to translate to significant cost savings for the BMC in terms of maintenance.

Making Mumbai More Livable: The Coastal Road represents a significant step in enhancing Mumbai's livability by improving traffic flow and accessibility.