No Exit or Opinion Polls From 7 AM on November 13 to 6.30 PM on November 20, Says ECI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a notification banning the conduct, publication or publicising of exit polls or opinion polls between from 7 am. on November 13, until 6.30 pm. on November 20, 2024 for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra

The ECI implemented the Model Code of Conduct on October 15, 2024, in alignment with the Assembly polls 2024 across ten assembly constituencies in Kolhapur district. Voting will take place on November 20, 2024. Accordingly, from 7 am on November 13 to 6:30 p.m. on November 20, any kind of exit poll, publication, or broadcast through any media is prohibited.

Additionally, the Election Commission has clarified in a notification that there will be a ban on publishing or broadcasting results of opinion polls or other polling surveys within 48 hours prior to the close of voting.