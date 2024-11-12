Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: QR Code to Help Navi Mumbai Voters in Locating Polling Centers and Routes

To avoid the hassle of locating the polling center on voting day, the Election Department has created a QR code. After scanning the QR code, voters can access details about their voting, polling center, and the route to reach it.

Airoli Election Officer Suchita Bhikane shared information about the preparations on Monday. Airoli has 489,059 registered voters, including 272,504 men, 216,323 women, and 132 transgender individuals. There are 447 polling centers across 79 divisions.

“A QR code has been created to give citizens access to their voting number and polling center information. By scanning the code and entering details, voters can easily find the route to their designated polling center. Polling centers have also been set up in two societies in Airoli, with all necessary facilities available there,” said Bhikane.

To reduce wait times in queues at polling centers, sheds have been set up. Arrangements for chairs, drinking water, restrooms, childcare facilities, waiting rooms, wheelchairs, and other amenities will also be provided.

Home Voting on November 14 and 14

• In the Airoli Assembly constituency, home voting is available for senior citizens over 85 years old and for differently-abled citizens.

• This process will be conducted on November 14 and 15, with efforts to ensure that the voting remains confidential.