"No matter the accusations, I will work according to the rules": Speaker Rahul Narwekar on MLA disqualification

In anticipation of the impending disqualification hearings concerning the two factions of the Shiv Sena, Speaker Rahul Narwekar affirmed his commitment to upholding the Constitution and the Maharashtra Legislature Members (Removal of Disqualification) Act, 1956. Addressing the matter on Wednesday, Narwekar emphasized his adherence to established rules and regulations, asserting that he would ensure a fair and just process.

"I will go by the rules and regulations," declared Narwekar on Wednesday, emphasizing his dedication to upholding the legal framework governing the proceedings.

This statement carries significance due to the allegations made by the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, now known as Shiv Sena (UBT), which had accused the Speaker of causing delays in the process. Narwekar responded by refraining from commenting on statements from those lacking constitutional and legal expertise.

Narwekar asserted his commitment to following both the Maharashtra Legislature Members (Removal of Disqualification) Act, 1956, and the Constitution. He emphasized his intent to administer justice fairly and impartially, without unnecessary haste or delay.

"No matter how much someone tries to influence me, no matter what accusations are made, I will work according to the rules," Narwekar asserted firmly.

Previously, leaders of Shiv Sena (UBT), including Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, had criticized the Speaker for alleged delays. In response, members of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the BJP had strongly countered these claims.

Narwekar had earlier announced that regular hearings would commence on October 13 at the Central Hall of the Maharashtra Legislature, setting the stage for a pivotal legal process in the ongoing political developments.