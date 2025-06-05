"No One Is Solely Responsible": Sanjay Raut on Bengaluru Stampede That Killed 11 (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (June 5, 2025): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday reacted to the stampede incident in Bengaluru that claimed 11 lives during Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL victory celebrations. He said that no one entity could be solely held responsible and stressed that both organisers and the public must share the blame. Speaking to reporters, Raut said, “"No one is solely responsible; the responsibility lies with us as well as the public. Overcrowding happens and people should understand that... Sometimes complete control goes out of hands due to such massive crowd. Even with police and all arrangements, overcrowding happens because people don’t follow rules, what can be done in that?” he said ad quoted by IANS.

The tragic incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when large crowds gathered outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for an open-bus parade that was later cancelled. Miscommunication about the event, lack of crowd control, and the sudden partial opening of Gate 3 at the stadium led to panic and a deadly rush.

Police officials estimated that over 50,000 people had gathered within a one-kilometre radius of the stadium. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah later admitted that both the state government and the Karnataka State Cricket Association had underestimated the turnout. The stadium holds a capacity of 35,000 but over two to three lakh people flooded Bengaluru’s streets, including around one lakh near Vidhana Soudha.

Many in the crowd were unaware that the victory parade had been cancelled. When the team finally moved to the stadium in a closed bus, people rushed to Gate 3 hoping to catch a glimpse of the players, leading to the stampede.

Among the victims was 14-year-old Devyamshi from Kanur, who had come with her family to celebrate the historic win.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on social media, calling the incident “absolutely heartrending” and prayed for the injured.

The Karnataka government has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased.

