Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Inaugurate Mumbai-Bound Vashi Creek Bridge Today

The long-awaited inauguration of the Mumbai-bound Vashi Creek Bridge finally has a confirmed date. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will virtually inaugurate the bridge on Thursday, June 5. With this development, travel toward Mumbai via the Vashi Creek route is expected to become faster and smoother.The six-lane bridge over Vashi Creek on the Sion-Panvel Highway connects Mankhurd to Navi Mumbai. The original bridge, constructed in 1994, has been under increasing pressure due to rising traffic volumes in recent years. This has led to significant congestion near the Vashi toll plaza.

To alleviate this issue, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) constructed two additional parallel bridges with three lanes each on either side of the existing Thane Creek Bridge. The bridge from Mankhurd to Vashi was opened to traffic in October. The construction of the bridge for traffic moving from Vashi to Mankhurd was completed about one and a half to two months ago, but its inauguration had been delayed—until now.With the inauguration now scheduled, the newly completed bridge will be open to the public, significantly easing rush hour congestion on this route, especially during office hours.

Key Project Details:

Total Project Cost: ₹559 crore



Total Length of Bridges: 1,837 meters



Mumbai-side Approach Road: 380 meters



Total Piers on Mumbai-bound Bridge: 24



Total Segments Used for Mumbai-bound Bridge: 488



Bridge Type: Two bridges, each with three lanes