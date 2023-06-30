"No pheta until Maratha community gets reservation", says Pankaja Munde
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 30, 2023 08:06 PM 2023-06-30T20:06:00+5:30 2023-06-30T20:07:09+5:30
The state government is currently engaged in a legal struggle regarding the reservation for the Maratha community. The government ...
The state government is currently engaged in a legal struggle regarding the reservation for the Maratha community. The government is actively working towards safeguarding the Maratha reservation.
In relation to this matter, Pankaja Munde, a prominent leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has made a significant declaration regarding the Maratha reservation. Munde has expressed her commitment to refrain from wearing the traditional Maratha turban (pheta) until the Maratha community in Maharashtra is granted reservation.
During a function held in Beed, Pankaja Munde stated that Rajendra Mhaske urged her to wear a turban (pheta), but she declined the request. She emphasized that she would not wear a turban until the Marathi community receives a reservation.Open in app