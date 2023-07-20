"No politics in Irshalwadi tragedy, focus on relief and support", says Aaditya Thackeray

A devastating landslide occurred in the village of Irshalwadi, located in the Khalapur taluka of Raigad district. The entire village was engulfed under massive piles of mud and stones, sparking deep concern and drawing attention from all corners.

In the afternoon, around 12 o'clock, Aaditya Thackeray visited Irshalwadi to assess the situation after the tragedy. During his visit, he met with the relatives of the deceased. Sunil Prabhu was also present with him.

At this moment, he said, "In such a situation, everyone should make every effort within their capacity to help. The government machinery is actively working here. The NDRF's rescue operations have also commenced. We should not go there as it could hinder the process. It is a difficult situation, and we must refrain from causing any obstruction to the NDRF personnel. Therefore, we all have decided to stay here. People and politicians should avoid going to that area."

Afterwards, while responding to the questions raised by the media, Aaditya Thackeray expressed that he will not engage in politics in this situation. The current priority is to provide solace and support to the people. Aaditya Thackeray stated, "I do not intend to involve politics in this matter; it is a natural calamity."

Furthermore, Aaditya Thackeray remarked, "This incident is so devastating that due to the geographical situation and continuous rainfall, rescue operations are still facing challenges. At this time, the government machinery and local administration are actively engaged in relief work. I pray for their success in rescuing the villagers and bringing them out of this difficult situation.”

Following the calamity in Irshalwadi, the opposition leaders have shown unity with the government, emphasizing the need to prioritize saving lives over politics during this challenging period. Rescue operations continue in Irshalwadi, with NDRF and other teams actively involved. Numerous individuals have already been successfully rescued from the debris, and they are in stable condition.