No rift with Home Minister, says Maha CM Thackeray

Mumbai, April 1 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday summarily dismissed reports claiming he was upset with Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil.

"I have complete faith in HM Patil and he is doing a good job," Thackeray said in a statement here this afternoon, making the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance breathe easy.

The CM's clarification followed some sections of media speculating of an alleged rift between Thackeray and Walse-Patil and certain Shiv Sena leaders allegedly seeking the latter's removal, hinting at fresh tremors in the ruling MVA.

Earlier this week, Walse-Patil had also rejected contentions that Thackeray was displeased with his work, especially after his hard-hitting replies in the Assembly last month to the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis's accusations that the MVA hatching a conspiracy to frame Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

On the contrary, the usually soft-spoken Walse-Patil said that Thackeray had called him to congratulate him for his pointed reply to Fadnavis' allegations in the house debate during the Budget Session.

He added that there was no such discussion on the issue during his meeting with Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Friday, as widely rumoured in some media circles, but they merely discussed some public related matters.

Since the past couple of days, there have been reports quoting unidentified sources about "differences" cropping up between the CM and the Minister, with broad hints at a larger rift among the MVA - comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress, but now all parties have scotched the rumours.

