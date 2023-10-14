"No timeframe mentioned in court order": Maharashtra Speaker on MLA disqualification proceedings

In response to the recent observations by the Supreme Court, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has announced that he will carefully review the court's order and seek legal advice before taking any necessary action.

Narwekar stated, "I have received the copy of the Supreme Court's order. After studying the order copy, necessary action will be taken after taking legal advice." When questioned about the time frame for deciding on the disqualification proceedings, Narwekar clarified, "There is no such order by the court...only notice related issues have been given by the court. It is nowhere written about the time frame."

Reacting to opposition allegations, Narwekar said, "I don't pay any attention to what anyone says. I only look at the legal aspects given by the court. Whatever is seen in the media nothing as such was mentioned by the court and I don't intervene or consider it important to talk about those things on which the court has not mentioned anything."

"Such allegations are made to influence the law process but I want to say that it won't affect me at all," he added. Speaking about the need to preserve the dignity of the Maharashtra Assembly, Narwekar said, "It is my responsibility to follow the respected court's order. On the other side, as the Speaker of the State Assembly, it is also my responsibility to respect the dignity and sovereignty of the Vidhan Sabha and Vidhi Mandal," he said.

On maintaining the balance between the judiciary and the legislative, he said, "It is the responsibility to maintain a balance between both judiciary and legislative. All the constitutional bodies must respect each other too. I am sure we have a vibrant judiciary and good judicial precedents will be followed."

The Supreme Court had on Friday slammed the Maharashtra Speaker for deferring hearings on the Shiv Sena MLA disqualification case and asked him to decide before the next elections.