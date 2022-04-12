'NOC of society not required for sale of flats': Jitendra Awhad

Maharashtra Home Minister Jitendra Awahad has made an important announcement that there is no need for society No Objection Certificate if a deal is struck between a homeowner and a buyer.

While talking to reporters in Thane, Jitendra Awhad has commented on various issues and political developments. Also, permission of the society was required for sale of flats, but now Jitendra Awhad has broken this practice.

'The homeowner has the right to own the house, to whom he wants to sell the house, if a homeowner wants to sell the house, then the permission of the society is shouldn't be required, if there is a deal between the homeowner and the buyer, then no permission is required, 'said Awhad.