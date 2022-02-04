Nora Fatehi returns to Instagram, says "there was an attempted hack"

Hours after Nora Fatehi's Instagram page disappeared, the actor released a statement saying, "someone was trying to hack her account."

"Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone's been trying to get into my account since morning," a note read on her Instagram account.

She also thanked the team of Instagram to help her recover her account.

"Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly @instagram," she added.

The news of her absence from the social media application surely left fans worried.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor