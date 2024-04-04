North Mumbai Lok Sabha Constituency: Congress Divided Over Nomination, UBT's Ghosalkar Also Preparing for Candidacy

Mumbai: A fortnight after Union Minister Piyush Goyal's candidature was announced in the BJP's North Mumbai bastion, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is yet to announce its candidate. Though the name of Uddhav Sena leader and former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar has cropped up, the confusion continues as preparations are also underway from the Congress.

Goyal also stepped up his campaign. However, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has not announced a candidate. Vinod Ghosalkar's name is believed to be almost certain as the Uddhav Sena candidate. At the same time, a section of Congress is also preparing for the elections. Interestingly, the Congress has lost here by a huge margin in the last two elections. In the 2019 elections, actress Urmila Matondkar lost by a margin of over 4.5 lakh votes.



If Congress gets this seat, we will fight it with full force. We have prepared for this from the booth level. The Congress is the single largest party in the alliance in the state and we are expecting two seats in Mumbai. We will give opportunities to locals and solve the problems of the citizens without giving an uproar candidate like any other party.

- Sheetal Mhatre, Former corporator, Congress

Though the candidate for North Mumbai has not been announced, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is gearing up to contest the polls. The candidature has not been announced yet as there are some calculations after the alliance was called. Congress workers have supported me.

- Vinod Ghosalkar, Former MLA, Uddhav Sena