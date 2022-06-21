Not 11 but 20 'rebel' MVA MLA's with Eknath Shinde

As Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is not reachable, Shiv Sena's pressure has increased. It is being said that Eknath Shinde is currently in Gujarat and is in touch with the BJP. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde is expected to hold a press conference at 12 noon today.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is not reachable along with his 11 supporting MLAs. It is learned that Eknath Shinde was staying in a hotel in Gujarat with MLAs from his group. However, now it is being speculated that some more Shiv Sena MLAs have gone with Eknath Shinde. Therefore, more than 13 MLAs may split from Shiv Sena, is being feared by political experts.

According to sources, six Shiv Sena MLAs from Aurangabad district are currently not reachable. Some time ago, it has come to light that Shiv Sena MLAs Sanjay Raimulkar and Sanjay Gaikwad from Buldhana are also not reachable. Both are considered staunch supporters of MLA Eknath Shinde. Sanjay Raimulkar has recently posted a photo of Eknath Shinde on Whatapp's DP. Therefore, it is being said that both these MLAs will go with Eknath Shinde. Sangola MLA Shahaji Bapu Patil and Akola MLA Balain constituency Nitin Deshmukh are also not recoverable. Therefore, not 13 Shiv Sena MLAs but more can go with Eknath Shinde.

Along with Eknath Shinde, two other Shiv Sena ministers have also arrived in Gujarat. These include Minister of State for Home Affairs Shambhuraj Desai and Minister of State Abdul Sattar. Also, Balaji Kinikar, Sanjay Shirsat, Shantaram More, Mahendra Dalvi and some MLAs from Nashik and Aurangabad districts have gone to Surat with Shinde.