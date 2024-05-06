‘Not A Family Feud But Ideological Battle’: Sunetra Pawar Speaks Up On Baramati Lok Sabha Contest

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 6, 2024 12:17 PM

ir="ltr">After Ajit Pawar took a different stand, the battle in Baramati has evolved into a clash of two distinct political ideologies. "As his wife, it was my duty to support him. Therefore, I accepted the Lok Sabha candidacy," said Sunetra Pawar, the 'Mahayuti' candidate in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, in an interview with Lokmat Digital. She expressed her determination to win.

"I had never envisioned entering politics and contesting elections, but circumstances led to this decision. As Ajit Pawar's wife, it is now my responsibility to meet the people's expectations," Sunetra Pawar remarked.

"Ajit Pawar has been in politics for many years and had numerous opportunities. Perhaps he could have achieved more, but circumstances didn't allow it. This thoughtful decision by Ajit Pawar doesn't limit his political engagement," Sunetra Pawar emphasised. "I am contesting this election on the basis of development. Different areas in the constituency have different needs. In some places, priorities include MIDC, Purandar airport, addressing water scarcity, and solving employment issues."

"After the split in the Nationalist Congress Party, there was initially some confusion among local leaders. However, once the nomination was confirmed, all doubts among local leaders and activists vanished. Everyone began working together in unity. All the workers and leaders of Mahayuti are supporting us. Essentially, this election is about the development of Baramati under Ajit Pawar's leadership, as well as addressing pending issues in other talukas," Sunetra Pawar explained.

Sunetra Pawar clarified that this is not a family feud but an ideological political battle within the Pawar family. "Ajit Pawar has decided that to ensure Narendra Modi's re-election as Prime Minister, we should have our MP from Baramati. Hence, this is an ideological battle, a direct fight between Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar. However, emotional politics was introduced into our relationship, attempting to garner sympathy. But in the Baramati Constituency, Mahayuti has the support of four MLAs, so we anticipate a strong showing. Even in areas without MLAs, we expect to receive votes," she stated.

"It's inappropriate to mix politics with personal relationships after Ajit Pawar's decision. It's best to keep politics separate from personal bonds. After the division in the Pawar family, Ajit Pawar has brought me into the Lok Sabha arena to handle politics in Delhi. The development of Baramati taluka under Ajit Pawar's leadership hasn't been mirrored in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency," Sunetra Pawar concluded.Open in app