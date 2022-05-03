Notice to 15,000 MNS workers; Order to leave Mumbai, action against Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Police has started taking action. Raj Thackeray had warned the government to remove unauthorized loudspeakers from the mosque., Raj Thackeray had on Sunday aid that if loudspeakers are not taken down then the Hanuman Chalisa would be played with double volume compared to Azaan from May 4.

"Today is the first day of Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day). I won't listen from the 4th day from now. Wherever we will see a loudspeaker, we will also chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of the loudspeaker in double volume," Thackeray had said while addressing gathering at Sanskrutik Mandal Maidan in Aurangabad.

So the police in the state have come into action mode. It has been said that action will be taken against Raj Thackeray today. The Director General of Police has warned in a press conference that strict action will be taken if anyone tries to disrupt law and order.

CP Aurangabad is capable of taking action against anyone. He is looking at the videos of Raj Thackeray's rally and if he finds anything wrong in it then he will take action today itself, said Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth.

Preventive action has been taken against 15,000 MNS workers. Many have been ordered to leave Mumbai. He said that action will be taken against those who create racial rift.

Police leave has been canceled in the state. 30,000 home guards have been deployed in the state. 7 units of State Reserve Police Force are also deployed. All police agencies in the state have been ordered to be ready. Meetings are being held at the local level for social cohesion. We are fully prepared. Law enforcement is the responsibility of the police. Anyone who tries to break the law will be prosecuted. Maharashtra Police has appealed to the people of Maharashtra to maintain peace and order. Maharashtra Director General of Police Rajneesh Sheth has said that strict action will be taken against the troublemakers.