Notice to Fadnavis in Rashmi Shukla phone tapping case

State Opposition Leader Devendra Fadnavis addressed a press conference today and commented on various issues. A notice has been issued to Devendra Fadnavis in the phone tapping case of Former Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla. After this notice, Devendra Fadnavis will be present at the police station tomorrow. BJP is likely to stage a show of strength tomorrow in support of Devendra Fadnavis. A large number of Devendra Fadnavis activists are expected to gather in front of the BKC police station. Therefore, there may be another strong show of strength from BJP in Mumbai tomorrow.

What is a phone tapping case

The then Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla has been booked by the Mumbai Police under the Telegraph Act at the Colaba Police Station for phone tapping. Shukla has moved the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the case. An emergency hearing was held on Friday. Earlier, a case of phone tapping was registered against Rashmi Shukla at Bund Garden police station in Pune. Shukla has recently received relief from the Mumbai High Court and Pune police has been directed not to take any action against her till March 25. In the same case, a notice has also been issued to Fadnavis to appear for questioning.

Fadnavis says, 'The source of my information cannot be asked'

BKC's cyber police have called me. The source of my information cannot be asked. I have not leaked any information. A state government minister gave the information to the media. There is evidence of that. I will go to the police station tomorrow and cooperate with the investigation. I have been called for a similar inquiry into the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's Home Ministry scam. I will cooperate fully with the police. "I will appear before the police at BKC tomorrow and give them proper answers to their questions," he said. "I have been sent a notice as the state government and the police do not know the answer," he said.