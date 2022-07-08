"Now the whole sky is open for us", says Sanjay Raut

After the revolt of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and pro-MLAs, the Shiv Sena party has suffered a major blow. Following the MLAs, many former corporators and office bearers are joining the Shinde group. Therefore, party chief Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut have started building the party. Under this, Aditya Thackeray has organized a loyalty yatra in the constituency of Badkhor MLAs. Sanjay Raut Sanjay Raut is on a tour of Nashik today and will interact with Shiv Sena loyalists. Upon reaching Nashik, Sanjay Raut has now stated that the sky is clear for Shiv Sena and Hada activist is standing behind Uddhav Thackeray today.

"When there is nothing left to lose, there is a lot to do", tweeted Sanjay Raut this morning. When Sanjay Raut was asked about this, he clarified the role of Shiv Sena behind this, "What I tweeted is correct. Now the sky is clear for us. How can it be suppressed, how can anyone try to end Shiv Sena in Maharashtra? Shiv Sainiks are standing firmly behind 'Matoshri' today out of such annoyance. This is Delhi's conspiracy to end Shiv Sena in Maharashtra ", said Sanjay Raut.

While talking about the support given to Eknath Shinde by former Thane corporators, Sanjay Raut said that he is a former corporator. Because at present there are administrators on the Municipal Corporation. Therefore, they cannot be called corporators. Sanjay Raut also claimed that Shiv Sena corporators will be elected in Thane, Mumbai and other Municipal Corporations in the near future.