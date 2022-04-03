Nushrratt Bharuccha gives glimpse of her 'kind of Sunday'

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has shared pictures of her 'kind of Sunday' on social media.

She took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and posted several pictures of herself amid nature where she can be seen wearing a floral printed gown with minimal makeup.

Expressing herself as a 'mixed bag', she wrote, "Aimlessly walked around. Sat.. Sun-bathed..Pondered.. Relived..Somethings made me smile..Somethings made me quiet..Some Calming.. Some Not..Just my kind of Sunday.. A Mixed bag of Me!"

Talking about Nushrratt work front, she has started shooting for 'Selfiee' in Bhopal. The movie also features Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty.

Apart from this, the 'Dream Girl' actor is also waiting for the release of her film 'Hurdang'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor