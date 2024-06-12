OBC Leader Announces Parallel Hunger Strike in Antarwali Sarati as Manoj Jarange's Agitation Enters Fifth Day

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil has once again started a hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district. Jarange's hunger strike entered its fifth day today and there is a move at the government level to get him to call off his fast. On the one hand, while Jarange Patil's hunger strike is going on, now the OBC community has also taken an aggressive stance and OBC leader and former member of the State Backward Classes Commission Laxman Hake has also announced that he will go on a life-long hunger strike to save OBC reservation at Antarwali Sarati.

"I have decided to go on a hunger strike to save social justice reservations for OBCs. I will be fasting at Antarawali Sarati and have spoken to the people of Antarawali village and surrounding areas about it," said Laxman Hake. In the same village where Manoj Jarange is fasting, there is a fear of a clash between the two communities if Hake also takes a hunger strike stance. In this context, the administration is likely to intervene.

Delegation to meet today

"It has been five months since the implementation of the Sagesoire notification. It takes so little time to implement. By this evening, we'll know what the reality is, if we don't know, I'll remove the saline. It is not my fault to trust a minister. I will fight for the society till my death," Said Manoj Jarange. A government delegation is expected to meet Jarange this afternoon.

Chhagan Bhujbal, Laxman Hake criticised again

"He doesn't understand, he's out of work. Would so many OBCs have been in trouble? He is deaf," Manoj Jarange said, attacking minister Chhagan Bhujbal. Laxman Hake will also go on a hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati. "No matter where you go, I and my community don't pay the price," Jarange said of Hake.

