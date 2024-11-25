OBC Leader Laxman Hake Demands Cabinet Post in Mahayuti Govt, Targets Manoj Jarange

In the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance returned to power, defeating the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Significant support from the OBC community, along with the success of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, is said to have played a key role in the Mahayuti's historic victory.

With this backdrop, OBC leader Laxman Hake has demanded a cabinet ministerial post from the Mahayuti government. Hake stated that his contribution as a representative of the OBC community, which comprises 50% of the state's population, entitles him to an influential position such as Home Minister or Finance Minister.

"I don’t just want a seat in the Legislative Council. I deserve a cabinet ministry—Home, Finance, or any other key portfolio—because I represent half of the state’s population,” said Hake.

Laxman Hake also strongly criticised Manoj Jarange Patil, who has been advocating for Maratha reservation within the OBC quota. Even after the assembly election results, Hake did not hold back, accusing Jarange of losing public trust.

"People are fed up with Manoj Jarange. He claimed his movement would influence 130 seats, but those very candidates he sought to oppose were elected with large margins," said Hake, taking aim at Jarange’s credibility.