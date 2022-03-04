OBC Reservation: Ajit Pawar announces to come up with Special Bill for OBC reservation

We will hold a state cabinet meeting this evening on OBC reservation. There are some rules for collecting imperial data. Data is not collected by going to the village. Bring new law on OBC reservation on Monday. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar informed the Legislative Council that he will soon inform the Election Commission about this. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the assembly.

BJP MLAs chanted slogans against the ruling party. On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that no one should do politics in OBC reservation. Someone said that we created data of 4-5 villages in 5 days. But such data is not generated. The task was to collect this data from the Backward Classes Commission. The government-funded the commission. The Mahavikas Aghadi government is making efforts to save OBC reservation. The OBC community is very large. OBCs were not represented in the recent municipal elections. Municipal and Zilla Parishad elections are coming up. It is not the role of the government to deprive the OBC community.

The Madhya Pradesh government has enacted a law on when elections should be held in the state. Work is underway to obtain that information. He said that the bill on OBC reservation would be tabled in the House on Monday.

Opposition and ruling parties had earlier come together and proposed OBC reservation. But there are legal issues. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the assembly. But we do not beg from anyone. We are not under any pressure. OBC reservation has become an emotional issue. All Maharashtra is watching. Meetings are being held to find a solution to the problem of OBC reservation. Let's pass the bill unanimously on Monday. Therefore, the OBC community will not be deprived of elections. Ajit Pawar said in the Legislative Council that elections will be held in the state by giving reservation as per the order of the Supreme Court.