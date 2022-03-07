OBC Reservation Bill passed unanimously in Maha Assembly

The OBC reservation bill has been passed unanimously in the in the State assembly. The government has been given the power to decide the composition of wards and election dates. As per Madhya Pradesh pattern, OBC Reservation Bill has been approved in the state.

The amendment bill stipulates that the Election Commission will take a decision on election dates in consultation with the state government. MLA Sunil Prabhu presented the amendment bill in the convention. Mumbai Municipal Corporation Maharashtra Nagarpalika and Maharashtra Nagar Parishad Nagar Panchayat and Industrial Town Improvement Bill has been passed unanimously in the House.

The Supreme Court on March 3 directed the Maharashtra government and the State Election Commission (SEC) not to act upon the interim report of Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission to reserve seats for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the upcoming local bodies election.

Aftre which Maharashtra government planned to introduce a bill in the State assembly to secure Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation in upcoming local body elections.