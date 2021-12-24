Omicron: Restrictions in Maharashtra again; new guidelines to be announced soon

The task force members met on Thursday to discuss how to curb the spread of the disease in view of the increasing number of Covid patients in the state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given instructions to the administration in this meeting. In view of the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations, a detailed discussion was held on how to minimize the crowds as well as restrictions on crowds in hotels and restaurants in connection with weddings and parties.

The government has expressed concern over the growing number of Omicron patients. As Maharashtra has the highest number of Omicron patients in the country, the government will take steps to control it. The meeting again discussed the imposition of curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am. The meeting also considered restrictions on New Year's celebrations on the night of December 31, sources said. However, no final decision has been made.