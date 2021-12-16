Omicron Variant: New rules applicable in Nashik from Dec 23 amid omicron scare

The Omicron variant of covid is causing increasing concern across the country. Against this backdrop, Minister of State and Guardian Minister of Nashik Chhagan Bhujbal held a review meeting. At this time, some new rules have been implemented from the 23rd, and only those who have been vaccinated in all public establishments and public places will be admitted. It was informed that 'No Vaccine, No Entry' will be implemented in Nashik. According to the information received, at present there are 401 corona patients in Nashik and the positivity rate is 0.08 percent. The death rate is 2.11 percent. Also, there are 12 patients with mucormycosis and 373 metric tons of oxygen is being prepared. Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has instructed to buy 10,000 kits on the background of Omicron variant. while it is being said that 87% have been vaccinated.

New rules will be implemented for Nashik from 23rd and new rules will be implemented in all public establishments and public places. Establishments will be held accountable if unvaccinated people are found, it has been warned. It has also been mentioned that whether it is a five star hotel or any other hotel, it is necessary to check the people there. It has also been clarified that if the conditions are not met while giving permission for any event or other things, the police can take action. It was also informed that a decision will be taken regarding the events and parties on 31st December.

In Nashik, 87% vaccination has been done so far, out of which 40 lakh citizens have taken first dose of vaccine and 20 lakh citizens have taken second dose of vaccine. There is still a quota of about one lakh vaccines. "Citizens are not coming to get vaccinated," he said.