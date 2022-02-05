On Abhishek Bachchan's birthday, sister Shweta Bachchan shares his childhood photo

On the occasion of Abhishek Bachchan's 46th birthday, his sister Shweta Bachchan took a stroll down memory lane and dropped his childhood picture with mother Jaya Bachchan.

In the image, little Abhishek can be seen sharing smiles with his mother.

Alongside the throwback picture, Shweta penned a heartfelt note.

"Darling brother. May happiness pursue you. Catch you often, and, should it. Lose you be waiting ahead. Making a clearing for you. Today and every day. Happy birthday," she captioned the post.

Reacting to Shweta's wish, Abhishek commented a hug and a red heart emoji.

Earlier in the day, Abhishek shared that he has started shooting for his film 'Ghoomer' and will celebrate his birthday on the set.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor