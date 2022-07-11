On occasion of Amrut Mahotsav of Independence 'Har Ghar Tiranga' to be implemented in Sangli

Sangli: On the occasion of Amrut Mahotsav of Independence, as per the guidelines of the Central Government, 'Har Par Tiranga' will be implemented from 11th to 17th August. In this connection, instructions have been given by the district administration that all government offices in the district should implement 'Har Ghar Tiranga' activities effectively in coordination with the people's representatives.

The spontaneous participation of the people's representatives, all government and semi-government, private establishments, co-operative and educational institutions, schools and colleges, Nagar Panchayats in the city and Gram Panchayats at the village level is also important for the successful organization of Har Ghar Tricolor initiative in the district. In view of this, all the agencies have given instructions on how to effectively create awareness about the initiative at their level. Considering the number of houses required in the district, the purchase of tricolor flag should be planned by contacting the local vendors and suppliers. Similarly, the Zilla Parishad administration has instructed the women's self help groups to hoist the tricolor flag.

With the aim of keeping the memory of the freedom struggle alive in the minds of the people and the burning spirit of patriotism in the minds of the people, 9 to d. It has been decided to implement various programs under 'Swarajya Mahotsav' in the state during the period of 17th August 2022. Various programs have been organized at district, taluka and village level. On The administration has planned to hoist the tricolor flag in front of every house in the district on August 15 under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative.

Meeting today at the Collector's Office

For the planning to hoist the tricolor flag in front of every house, the Collector Dr. Under the chairmanship of Abhijit Chaudhary. The meeting is scheduled for July 11, 2022 at 11.30 am. The meeting will be attended by officials from all departments.