Once the mid-term elections are held, most NCP MLAs will be elected" says Rohit Pawar

Ahmednagar: After Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister, political developments are gaining momentum. After this, NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena have also claimed that mid-term elections will be held. After this, if mid-term elections are held now, most of the NCP MLAs will be elected, said NCP leader and MLA Rohit Pawar.

After the formation of the Shinde-Fadnavis government, first of all, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had claimed that mid-term elections could be held. Later, Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut also slammed Pawar and said that the government was temporary. He also claimed that if elections are held now, more than 100 Shiv Sena MLAs will be elected. After this, Rohit Pawar has expressed confidence that if elections are held now, the highest number of NCP MLAs will be elected. NCP MLA Rohit Pawar is currently on a tour of Karjat.

"If elections start, we will have to fight. However, elections should not be enforced, everyone should make an effort for that. Also, if he goes to court after a matter is settled, elections will have to be held, at which time most of the MLAs will be elected by the NCP. Rohit Pawar has expressed confidence that the MLAs who lost in the last elections by a small margin will be elected and the majority of our MLAs will also increase. Rohit Pawar also slammed MLA Ram Shinde. If Ram Shinde's MLA is benefiting the taluka, then it is a good thing. However, the taluka did not develop as it should have in ten years. Many things were pending when Ram Shinde was a minister. It is not right to try to prevent development from happening now. Also, if there is injustice in both my talukas, I will not tolerate it" warned Rohit Pawar.



"Meanwhile, there is no fact in the allegations made from the allocation of funds. Such allegations are made. Ajit Pawar has given only the statistics of allocation of funds in the legislature. Although some MLAs and ministers are showing displeasure, they seem to have got good funds" said Rohit Pawar.