One dies in Mumbai building collapse

By ANI | Published: March 26, 2022 10:22 PM2022-03-26T22:22:55+5:302022-03-26T22:30:07+5:30

One person died and two were injured after a building collapsed in the Kandivali area of Mumbai earlier this evening, Mumbai Police officials said.

One dies in Mumbai building collapse | One dies in Mumbai building collapse

One dies in Mumbai building collapse

Next

One person died and two were injured after a building collapsed in the Kandivali area of Mumbai earlier this evening, Mumbai Police officials said.

The police, along with other officials, reached the spot to ascertain the cause of the incident.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Mumbai PoliceThe mumbai policeMumbai police department