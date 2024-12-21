One State, One Uniform: Maharashtra Govt Makes Major Change to School Uniform Distribution Policy

Mumbai, Maharashtra (December 21, 2024): The Maharashtra government has announced a major change in its school uniform distribution policy for students in government schools. The revision aims to address the issues faced under the “One State, One Uniform” scheme introduced last year.

Under the new policy, School Management Committees (SMCs) will now be responsible for the procurement, stitching, and distribution of uniforms. This replaces the previous centralized system which faced criticism for poor-quality uniforms and inaccurate measurements.

The decision was announced through a Government Resolution (GR) issued on Friday by the state’s school education department. The revised plan allows schools to purchase uniforms locally. Each student will receive two sets of uniforms. Boys will get a light blue shirt with dark blue half pants or full pants, depending on the class. Girls will receive either a light blue shirt or kameez, paired with dark blue skirts, frocks, or salwars.

The Maharashtra Prathamik Shikshan Parishad will provide the necessary funds for the process. The GR also gives SMCs the flexibility to decide on the specific uniform style for girls based on local preferences.

The “One State, One Uniform” initiative launched last year had tasked women’s self-help groups with manufacturing uniforms for students across the state. However, the scheme faced several complaints about substandard materials and delays in delivery. Lawmakers and parents raised concerns about students not receiving uniforms on time, leading to widespread dissatisfaction.

The government’s shift to a decentralized model is expected to improve the quality and timeliness of uniform distribution. Direct allocation of funds to SMCs is expected to address the challenges faced under the centralized system.