Ongoing drive to trace Kunbi records of Marathas to be implemented across state: Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that the initiative to trace documents verifying the Kunbi lineage of Marathas, currently in progress in the Marathwada region will be carried out across the state. This campaign should be implemented in a mission mode, Shinde directed all divisional commissioners and district collectors during a meeting held in Mumbai on Friday.

His direction a day after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange called off his indefinite hunger strike seeking reservation to Marathas, but vowed to lead a massive march to Mumbai if no decision was taken on the emotive issue within two months.

Speaking after the meeting, CM Shinde said, The campaign that was implemented in the Marathwada region for searching the Kunbi records will now be extended to the entire state.

The Justice (retired) Sandeep Shinde committee will work for the entire state, he said. He also announced that an officer of additional chief secretary rank has been appointed for monitoring the work. While taking stock of the work of tracing the Kunbi documents, the chief minister issued directions to the divisional commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division to conduct a workshop of divisional commissioners and district collectors in the entire state and give information about the functioning of the Shinde committee.

He directed the district magistrates to make the required information available on war footing within a month so that it becomes convenient for the Backward Class Commission to collect the empirical data of the community.